CSIR-UGC NET June 2024 registration starts at csirnet.nta.ac.in. Check fee, schedule and other details here
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration window for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June 2024 application at csirnet.nta.ac.in. As per notification, the NTA will conclude the online registration process of the same on May 21, 2024. Registered candidates can make fee payments till May 23, up to 11:50 pm.