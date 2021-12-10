The admit card for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is set to be released today and it is expected to be available on the website ctet.nic.in anytime soon.

The responsibility of conducting the CTET exam has been entrusted upon the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Delhi. The exam which used to be held in physical mode has been shifted to online mode due to coronavirus restrictions.

Meanwhile, the validity of CTET certificates has also been extended. Earlier the CTET certificates were valid for seven years, however, now the same is valid for a lifetime.

In line with the NEW Education Policy (NEP), which bats for teaching in mother tongue, the CTET test will be conducted in 20 languages including Hindi and English.

The NEP also suggests that those who pass TET will have to give a demonstration or appear in an interview, and show their knowledge of the local language.

CTET, which is usually held twice a year, will be conducted on 16 December, 2021 for the second time this year. Over 20 lakh candidates have applied for the exam, which will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9:30 am, while the second shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

The result will be released on February 15. In CTET January 2021, as many as 16,11,423 candidates registered for paper 1 while 14,47,551 candidates had registered for paper 2. Those who clear paper 1 ae eligible to teach classes 1 to 5 while those who clear paper 2 can teach classes 6 to 8.

How to download CTET 2021 admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website and click on admit card link

Step 2: Log-in using credentials

Step 3: The admit card will appear on the page and make sure you download it for future purposes. And also it is mandatory to carry a copy of the e-admit card to the exam hall for verification and identification purposes.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.