CTET 2021 admit card to be released soon. Download at ctet.nic.in

CTET, which is usually held twice a year, will be conducted on 16 December, 2021 for the second time this year. Over 20 lakh candidates have applied for the exam, which will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9:30 am, while the second shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

