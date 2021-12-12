CTET admit cards 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards of the CTET-2021. Those who have to appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) must visit the official website of the CTET (ctet.nic.in) to download their admit cards.

The 15th edition of CTET-2021 will be conducted between December 16, 2021, to January 13, 2022, in an online mode.

How you can download CTET 2021 admit card

1) Go to the official website of CBSE CTET (ctet.nic.in)

2) Click on the 'CTET December 2021 admit card' link on the website

3) Type in your application number and password

4) Download the admit card, which will appear on the screen

5) Take out the printout of the admit card for future use.

