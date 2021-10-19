The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date to submit the online application for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) from October 19 to October 25.

As per the official notification, candidates can submit their fees by October 26 (3:30 pm).

CBSE will conduct the 15th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) from December 16, 2021, to January 13, 2022.

The test will be conducted in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode only. The online application process for the examination started on September 20 this year.

As per the notification, one more examination city has been created at Leh for the convenience of aspirants. Moreover, candidates who wish to make corrections to their particulars in the online application form or change their city can do so from October 28 to November 3.

Candidates with a post-graduation qualification with a minimum of 55 per cent marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated BEd-MEd can also apply for the exam.

