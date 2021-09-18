The 15th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be held from December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022, The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Saturday

The will be conducted in 20 languages and the exact date for the test will be intimated on the admit card of the candidate, a release said. Further details about the exam would be available on CTET official website from September 20.

The aspiring candidates have to apply online only through the CTET website. The application process will start from September 20 onwards and the last date for submitting the application is October 19, the release said.

The application fees for the general and OBC category is ₹1,000 for only Paper I or II whereas it will be ₹1,200 for both the papers. For ST or SC categories and differently-abled persons, the fees for Paper I or II will be ₹500 and ₹600 for both papers.

