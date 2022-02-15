1 min read.Updated: 15 Feb 2022, 12:41 PM ISTLivemint
CTET result 2021: All the successful candidates will get the mark sheet in the digital format in their Digilocker account
Candidates are advised to check the results on ctet.nic.in
The CBSE board is likely to release Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Results 2021 on Tuesday. Candidates are advised to check the results on ctet.nic.in. The CTET 2021 exam was conducted from December 16 to January 21 and the answer key was released on February 1, 2022.
All the successful candidates will get the mark sheet in the digital format in their Digilocker account. The candidates will be able to download their digital mark sheet and eligibility certificates using the credentials.