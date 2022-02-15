Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The CBSE board is likely to release Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Results 2021 on Tuesday. Candidates are advised to check the results on ctet.nic.in. The CTET 2021 exam was conducted from December 16 to January 21 and the answer key was released on February 1, 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All the successful candidates will get the mark sheet in the digital format in their Digilocker account. The candidates will be able to download their digital mark sheet and eligibility certificates using the credentials.

All the successful candidates will get the mark sheet in the digital format in their Digilocker account. The candidates will be able to download their digital mark sheet and eligibility certificates using the credentials. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

CTET result 2021: How to download scorecards?

Step 1: Visit the official site of the Digilocker (digilocker.gov.in)

Step 2: Click on CTET result and a new page will open

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the marksheet and take a hard copy for further need

The CTET exam is conducted twice a year and the exam is entirely only. There is no provision for rechecking or revaluation for the CTET test result.

In addition to CTET, the CBSE Term 1 results for Class 10 and 12 are likely to be released tomorrow, February 16.