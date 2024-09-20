CTET 2024 examination rescheduled, check new date, other details here

CTET 2024: The CBSE has rescheduled the examination date for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 due to administrative reasons. Now, he exam will be conducted on December 15. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on December 1

CTET 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday rescheduled the examination date for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 due to administrative reasons. According to official notification, now the CTET exam 2024 will be conducted on December 15 (Sunday). Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on December 1.

Candidates must note that if the number of candidates is higher in any city, the CBSE board may also conduct the examination on 14 December.

"This is in continuation to this office letter No. F. No. CBSE/CTET/Dec./2024/e-73233 dated 13.09.2024 wherein it was notified that the 20th edition of CTET is scheduled on 01st December, 2024 in 136 cities all over the country. Now, due to administrative reasons, the CTET is re-scheduled on 15th December, 2024 (Sunday).

In case number of candidates is more in any city, the exam may also be conducted on 14th December, 2024," the notification read.

In case number of candidates is more in any city, the exam may also be conducted on 14th December, 2024," the notification read.

It is important to note that the CBSE board has already opened the online application process for CTET December 2024 exam from September 17, and the last date last date for submitting online application is October 16 untill 11.59 PM.

Cabdidates must note that the CBSE board has reduced the exam cities for December edition to 136 in comparison to July edition in which it was held in 184 cities.

CTET 2024: Examination schedule The CTET 2024 will take place in two shifts. The paper II will be held in morning shift which is scheduled to start from 9:30 am and will conclude at 12 pm, while paper I will be conducted in the evening shift, which will run from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

CTET Registration 2024: Examination fee The examination fee for the registration of CTET examination is ₹1000 for only Paper I or II and ₹1200 for both Paper I and II for General/OBC(NCL) category candidates. The exam registration fee is ₹500 for only one paper and ₹600 for both papers for candidates of SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person category.

CTET Registration 2024: How to apply online? Go to the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on “Apply Online" registration link visible on the home page

Register yourself after a new page opens post clicking on the link

Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No

Upload latest scanned photograph and signature

Pay examination fee by debit/credit card or net banking

Submit and download the page.

Print the confirmation page for record and future reference

