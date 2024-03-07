CTET 2024 Registration latest updates: The registration for CBSE's CTET July registration exam began on Thursday. The last date to apply for the examination is April 2, 2024

Central Board of Secondary Education began the registration process for CTET July 2024 on Thursday, March 7, 2024. The last date to apply for the examination is April 2, 2024. The direct link to apply for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can be found on the the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

The CTET July 2024 examination will be held on July 7, 2024 in twenty languages in nearly 136 cities all over the country. The exam will be organised in two shifts. The first shift examination will be held from 9:30 am to 12 pm. Whereas, the second shift examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

What is CTET exam? The Central Teacher Eligibility Test is one of the mandatory eligibilities for appointment as a teacher for class 1 to VIII. The national-level examination is conducted to test the eligibility of candidates as Primary (Classes 1 to 5) or Elementary (Classes 6 to 8) teachers. It is mandatory to clear the examination to attain the eligibility to teach in central government schools like KVS, NVS, etc.

CTET Registration 2024: Examination fee The examination fee for the registration of CTET examination is ₹1000 for only Paper I or II and ₹1200 for both Paper I and II for General/OBC(NCL) category candidates. The exam registration fee is ₹500 for only one paper and ₹600 for both papers for candidates of SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person category.

