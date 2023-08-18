The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CTET Admit Card 2023 on its official website — ctet.nic.in. Candidates who will appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) can now download their hall tickets. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their admit cards to the examination hall.

The CTET examination will be conducted on 20 August in OMR-based (offline) mode. The CTET exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift exams will be held from 9.30 am-12 pm while the shift 2 exams will be held from 2.30 pm-5 pm.

CBSE CTET 2023: Here's how to download admit card

1) Visit the CBSE CTET official website i.e. ctet.nic.in.

2) Now click on the activated link of the 'CTET Admit card'.

3) Login with the required credentials.

4) Your CTET Admit card will appear on the screen.

5) Download and take a printout for future use.

There are two papers for CTET. Paper I is for the candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes I to V while Paper II is for candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

A candidate who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) has to appear for both papers. All questions in the CTET are presented in a Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format, where candidates must select the most appropriate answer from the four alternatives provided.

The application process for CTET 2023 started on April 27, and the last date for submitting online applications was May 26, 2023. A window for application corrections was opened from May 29 to June 2, 2023, allowing candidates to make necessary changes or modifications to their submitted applications.