CTET Admit Card 2023 released, check direct link to download1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST
CBSE releases CTET Admit Card 2023 on ctet.nic.in, exams to be held on 20 August in offline mode.
The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CTET Admit Card 2023 on its official website — ctet.nic.in. Candidates who will appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) can now download their hall tickets. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their admit cards to the examination hall.