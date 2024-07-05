CTET Admit Card 2024: CBSE expected to release hall ticket today at ctet.nic.in. How to download and other details here

  • CBSE expected to release CTET admit card for July session exam today. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test examination consists of two papers for Primary and Secondary classes of teaching.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated5 Jul 2024, 09:09 AM IST
CTET Admit Card 2024: CBSE likely to release hall ticket today at ctet.nic.in
CTET Admit Card 2024: CBSE likely to release hall ticket today at ctet.nic.in

CTET Admit Card 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit card for the July session exam today i.e. on July 5. Once the admit card is released, students can then download it from the official website i.e. ctet.nic.in.

CTET Admit Card 2024 LIVE Updates

CBSE CTET July 2024: How to download Admit Card

Go to the official website of the CTET exam: ctet.nic.in

Click on the CTET July 2024 Admit Card link available on homepage

A new window will open; Enter your login credentials: Registration Number, DOB and Security PIN

Click on the Submit button

Read the advisory and click on the checkbox at the bottom of the page

Click on the Download Admit Card button

Download and print the CTET hall ticket/admit card

The CTET July 2024 exam will start on Sunday, July 7, 2024 in two shifts. The first shift will start from 9.30 am to 12.00 noon and the second shift will start at 2.00 pm and end at 4.30 pm. The CBSE will administer the test in 136 cities and in twenty languages.

As per the official notification, the candidates are supposed to report at the examination centre at 7:30 am for Paper – II and 12:00 pm for Paper– I, i.e. 120 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidate(s) who report(s) at the examination centre after 9:30 am in Paper-II and after 2:00 pm in Paper-I, will not be allowed to appear in the exam.

Validity of CTET certificate

The Validity Period of CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for life time for all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiringaCTET Certificate. A person who has qualified CTET may also appear again for improving his/her score, the official notice stated.

 

First Published:5 Jul 2024, 09:09 AM IST
