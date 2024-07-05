CTET Admit Card 2024 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is preparing to release the admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on July 5th.
The CTET exam is scheduled to take place on July 7th. All candidates who have submitted their applications for the exam must appear with their admit cards.
You can access the admit card from the following websites:
ctet.nic.in
examinationservices.nic.in
Ensure to visit these websites to download your admit card for the CTET 2024 exam.
CBSE CTET July 2024: Examination Pattern
The Central Teacher Eligibility Test examination consists of two papers for Primary and Secondary classes of teaching:
Paper-I: Designed for candidates seeking to teach classes 1 to 5 (Primary Stage). It assesses knowledge in Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I (chosen from Hindi, English, Sanskrit, or other languages), Language II (another chosen language), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.
Paper - II: Aims to evaluate candidates aspiring to teach classes 6 to 8 (Secondary Stage). This paper covers subjects like Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I (chosen from Hindi, English, Sanskrit, or other languages), Mathematics, and two chosen elective subjects from a list including Science, Social Science (including History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics), and optional languages.
CBSE CTET July 2024: How to download Admit Card
Go to the official website of the CTET exam: ctet.nic.in
Click on the CTET July 2024 Admit Card link available on homepage
A new window will open; Enter your login credentials: Registration Number, DOB and Security PIN
Click on the Submit button
Read the advisory and click on the checkbox at the bottom of the page
Click on the Download Admit Card button
Download and print the CTET hall ticket/admit card
