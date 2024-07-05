Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

CTET Admit Card 2024 LIVE Updates: July sessions hall ticket to release at ctet.nic.in; check details

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:24 AM IST
Livemint

CTET Admit Card 2024 LIVE Updates: The admit card can be downloaded from the official website of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July Sessions. 

CTET Admit Card 2024 LIVE Updates: Hall ticket to release at ctet.nic.in. (Representative Image)

CTET Admit Card 2024 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is preparing to release the admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on July 5th.

The CTET exam is scheduled to take place on July 7th. All candidates who have submitted their applications for the exam must appear with their admit cards. 

You can access the admit card from the following websites:

ctet.nic.in

examinationservices.nic.in

Ensure to visit these websites to download your admit card for the CTET 2024 exam.

Check all the CTET Admit Card 2024 LIVE Updates here on LiveMint.

05 Jul 2024, 09:24 AM IST CBSE CTET July 2024: Examination Pattern

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test examination consists of two papers for Primary and Secondary classes of teaching:

Paper-I: Designed for candidates seeking to teach classes 1 to 5 (Primary Stage). It assesses knowledge in Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I (chosen from Hindi, English, Sanskrit, or other languages), Language II (another chosen language), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.

Paper - II: Aims to evaluate candidates aspiring to teach classes 6 to 8 (Secondary Stage). This paper covers subjects like Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I (chosen from Hindi, English, Sanskrit, or other languages), Mathematics, and two chosen elective subjects from a list including Science, Social Science (including History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics), and optional languages.

05 Jul 2024, 08:56 AM IST CBSE CTET July 2024: How to download Admit Card

Go to the official website of the CTET exam: ctet.nic.in

Click on the CTET July 2024 Admit Card link available on homepage

A new window will open; Enter your login credentials: Registration Number, DOB and Security PIN

Click on the Submit button

Read the advisory and click on the checkbox at the bottom of the page

Click on the Download Admit Card button

Download and print the CTET hall ticket/admit card

05 Jul 2024, 08:51 AM IST CTET Admit Card 2024 LIVE: Official websites to download admit card

The admit card can be downloaded from the official website of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July Sessions.

You can access the admit card from the following websites:

1. ctet.nic.in

2. examinationservices.nic.in

 

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.