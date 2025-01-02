The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the provisional answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2024.

Official link:

Candidates can download the answer keys for Paper 1 and Paper 2 from the official website, ctet.nic.in, by using their roll number and date of birth.

Here are the steps to download the CTET answer key 2024 once it is released:

Visit the official website: ctet.nic.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the CTET answer key download link.

Enter your login details, such as your roll number, date of birth, and any other requested information.

Submit the details to view and check the provisional CTET answer key.

The CTET December examination took place on December 14 and 15, 2024, at multiple exam centers nationwide. If any objections are found to be valid, the CBSE will make a policy decision, and the fee will be refunded.