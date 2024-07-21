CTET Answer Key 2024 likely this week for Paper 1, 2 at ctet.nic.in. Direct link, how to download

CTET Answer Key 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the provisional Answer Key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 July edition at the official website — ctet.nic.in this week. According to some media reports, the CBSE will release the CTET July Answer Key 2024 by July 25. However, the board has not yet made an official announcement regarding the date and time of release of the answer key.

Once the CBSE makes the CTET Answer Key 2024 public, candidates can download the CTET Answer Key 2024 PDF for Paper 1 and Paper 2 using their login credentials, such as Registration Number and Date of Birth (DOB).

According to the CTET July 2024 notification, the CBSE will tentatively release the result by the end of August 2024.

CTET Answer Key 2024: How to check Provisional Answer Key Go to the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on the CTET Answer Key 2024 link available on the homepage

Enter login credentials, such as Registration Number, DOB

Click on the submit button

A new window will open, and the Answer Key will be displayed on your screen

Go through the answers carefully.

Download the CTET answer key PDF. CTET July 2024: Marking Scheme According to the notification, each correct answer in Paper I and Paper II will earn one mark. However, there will be no deductions for incorrect answers, which means there is no negative marking policy in the CTET exam.

Also Read | NEET UG 2024:Haryana center with 6 perfect scorers sees no student exceeding 682

CTET Answer Key 2024: Qualifying marks As per NCTE notification, a person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass.

CTET Answer Key 2024: Re-checking/re-evaluation According to CBSE notification, there will be no re-evaluation/re-checking of result. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained.

CTET Answer Key 2024: Certificate validity period and applicability The validity Period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for a lifetime for all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take to acquire a CTET Certificate. However, a person who has qualified for the CTET may also appear again to improve his/her score.

Also Read | XAT 2025 registration for MBA courses opens tomorrow at xatonline.com

The CTET will apply to schools of the Central Government (Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of UTs of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshdweep, and NCT of Delhi. The CTET may also apply to unaided private schools, which may exercise the option of considering it.

It is important to note that the CTET exam is mandatory for candidates to become eligible for appointment as a teacher in any of the schools referred to in Clause (n) of section 2 of the Right to Education Act (RTE).

Also Read | CLAT 2025 registration opens tomorrow at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.