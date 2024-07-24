CTET Answer Key 2024 OUT for Paper 1, 2 at ctet.nic.in. Check how to download. Direct link here

According to the CTET notification, the CBSE will tentatively release the result by the end of August 2024.

CTET 2024 exam was conducted by the CBSE on July 7
CTET Answer Key 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the provisional Answer Key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 July edition at the official website — ctet.nic.in. 

Now that CBSE has made the CTET Answer Key 2024 public, candidates can download the CTET Answer Key 2024 PDF for Paper 1 and Paper 2 using their login credentials, such as Registration Number and Date of Birth (DOB).

CTET Answer Key 2024: How to check Provisional Answer Key

  • Go to the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
  • Click on the CTET Answer Key 2024 link available on the homepage
  • Enter login credentials, such as Registration Number, DOB
  • Click on the submit button
  • A new window will open, and the Answer Key will be displayed on your screen
  • Go through the answers carefully.
  • Download the CTET answer key PDF.

CTET July 2024: Marking Scheme

Each correct answer in Paper I and Paper II will give the candidate one mark, according to the notification. Moreover, there will be no deductions for incorrect answers, i.e., there is no negative marking policy in the CTET exam.

CTET Answer Key 2024: Qualifying marks

A person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass, as per the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) notification.

CTET Answer Key 2024: Re-checking/re-evaluation

According to CBSE notification, there will be no re-evaluation/re-checking of result. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained.

CTET Answer Key 2024: Certificate validity period 

The validity period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for a lifetime for all categories. 

There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take to acquire a CTET Certificate. However, a person who has qualified for the CTET may also appear again to improve his/her score.

CTET Answer Key 2024: Certificate applicability

CTET certificate is applicable to schools of the Central Government (Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of UTs of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshdweep, and NCT of Delhi. 

The CTET may also apply to unaided private schools, which may exercise the option of considering it.

Notably, the CTET exam is mandatory for candidates to become eligible for appointment as a teacher in any of the schools referred to in Clause (n) of section 2 of the Right to Education Act (RTE).

This year, the CTET 2024 exam was held on July 7 in two shifts of 2:30 hours each. 

Paper II was held from 9:30 am to 12 noon, while Paper I was scheduled for 2 pm to 4:30 pm. The exam was conducted in twenty languages in 136 cities nationwide.

