CTET Exam 2024 : Central Teacher Eligibility Test Admit Card for 2024 is expected to be released this week. Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website by providing the application number and password.

When will the CTET exam 2024 Admit Card be released?

Central Teacher Eligibility Test Admit Card for 2024 is going to be out by the second week of January and latest by 19th January as the CTET exam is scheduled to take place on January 21. Central Board of Secondary Education has not officially confirmed the exact date or time for releasing the hall ticket.

Candidates can download the admit card by following the given steps:

Visit the official website of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test at https://ctet.nic.in/. Click on ‘Admit Card – CTET January 2024’ , the applicant will be redirected to another page. Enter the Application Number and Date Of Birth and then click on Submit. Download the admit card and take out a hard copy for future reference.

Candidate's details including father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, roll number, and registration Number will be mentioned on the Admit Card. The admit card will also specify the exam centre , reporting time, gate closing time and time duration of the exam.

Earlier, CBSE officially declared the exam date to be January 21. Paper I and II exams will be held on the same day for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes each. Paper 1 will begin at 9:30 am and conclude at noon while Paper 2 will begin at 2:30 pm and conclude at 5:00 pm. Both, Paper I and II will be held in the offline mode through the OMR sheet.

CBSE conducts the CTET exam every year for candidates aspiring for teaching careers across the country. CTET applicants should visit the official website regularly for latest updates.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!