The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit cards for the July edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2024) at the official website - ctet.nic.in this week. According to the CTET July 2024 notification, the CBSE will release the hall-tickets two days before the exam scheduled to be held on July 7, 2024.

All the candidates who have applied for the CTET 2024 July edition exam can download their admit card once it is made available on the official website of CTET. Candidates can access the official portal using their login credentials, such as registration number and date of birth (DOB) to download the same.

The CTET 2024 exam is scheduled to be held on July 7, 2024, in two shifts of 2:30 hours each. Paper II will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon, while Paper I is scheduled for 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.The exam will be conducted in twenty languages in 136 cities nationwide.

It is important to note that the CTET exam is mandatory for candidates to become eligible for appointment as a teacher in any of the schools referred to in Clause (n) of section 2 of the Right to Education Act (RTE).

CBSE CTET July 2024: How to download Admit Card Go to the official website of the CTET exam: ctet.nic.in

Click on the CTET July 2024 Admit Card link available on homepage

A new window will open; Enter your login credentials: Registration Number, DOB and Security PIN

Click on the Submit button

Read the advisory and click on the checkbox at the bottom of the page

Click on the Download Admit Card button

Download and print the CTET hall ticket/admit card

CBSE CTET July 2024: Examination Pattern The Central Teacher Eligibility Test examination consists of two papers for Primary and Secondary classes of teaching:

The Paper-I exam is for candidates who intend to become a teacher for classes 1 to 5 and the Paper-II is for candidates who want to become a teacher for classes 6 to 8.

Paper-I: Designed for candidates seeking to teach classes 1 to 5 (Primary Stage). It assesses knowledge in Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I (chosen from Hindi, English, Sanskrit, or other languages), Language II (another chosen language), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.

Paper - II: Aims to evaluate candidates aspiring to teach classes 6 to 8 (Secondary Stage). This paper covers subjects like Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I (chosen from Hindi, English, Sanskrit, or other languages), Mathematics, and two chosen elective subjects from a list including Science, Social Science (including History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics), and optional languages.

CBSE CTET July 2024: Marking Scheme Each correct answer in Paper I and Paper II will earn one mark for the candidate. However, there will be no deductions for incorrect answers, means there is no-negative marking policy in CTET exam conducted by the CBSE.

CBSE CTET July 2024: Examination Date As per the CTET July 2024 notification the examination will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2024 in two shifts. The first shift will start from 9.30 am to 12.00 noon and the second shift will start at 2.00 pm and end at 4.30 pm. The CBSE will administer the test in 136 cities and in twenty languages.

According to the notification, the candidates are supposed to report at the examination centre at 7:30 am for Paper – II and 12:00 pm for Paper– I, i.e. 120 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidate(s) who report(s) at the examination centre after 9:30 am in Paper-II and after 2:00 pm in Paper-I, will not be allowed to appear in the exam.

According to the CBSE guidelines, the biometric attendance is mandatory for all the candidates before entering the examination hall. If any candidate fails to mark the biometric attendance, his/her result may be cancelled.

The last CETE exam (18th edition) was conducted on January 21 at 3,418 test centres in 135 cities nationwide. The CBSE said 26,93,526 candidates were registered for both papers of the CTET January exam, and around 84% attendance was recorded.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

