The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the online application correction window for the July edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET July 2024) today i.e. April 8 and the window will remain open till April 12.

Candidates who have applied for the teacher eligibility test July 2024 edition can make necessary changes to the details previously submitted by visiting the official website at ctet.nic.in. Candidates can access the official portal using their login credentials, such as registration number and date of birth to modify the same.

CBSE CTET July 2024: Examination Date As per the CTET July 2024 notification the examination will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2024 in two shifts. The first shift will start from 9.30 am to 12.00 noon and the second shift will start at 2.00 pm and end at 4.30 pm.

The CBSE will administer the test in 136 cities and in twenty languages.

The CBSE has asked candidates to check the information bulletin to know about the examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates before applying for the test.

CBSE CTET July 2024: Application Correction Fee As per the CBSE notification, there is no charge for correcting the CTET form. Candidates can modify their previously submitted CTET application form 2024 without additional fees.

CBSE CTET July 2024: Editable Details Registered candidates have the option to edit the following details in the CTET 2024 application form:

Father's name

Mother's name

Gender

Nationality

Employment status

Category

Differently-abled category

Address

Paper opted

Subject for Paper 2

Educational details

Choices for exam centre

Language 1 and/or 2 opted

Name of the Institution How to make changes in the CTET 2024 correction window? Go to the official website of the CTET exam: ctet.nic.in

Click on the CTET July 2024 correction window available on the home page

Enter the login details and click on submit. The application form will be displayed on the screen.

Click on the "Proceed for Correction" button to proceed

Check the application form and make the changes.

Tick the checkboxes at the bottom of the page to confirm the changes.

Click on the "Final Submit" button to complete the correction

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference



