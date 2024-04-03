The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday extended the last date to register online for the July edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET July 2024) by three days i.e. April 5. Aspiring candidates who want to apply for the teacher’s eligibility test can now submit their forms up to April 5 at 11.59 pm on the official website ctet.nic.in.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the CBSE said, “The last date for submission of the online application for the CTET July 2024 examination has been extended up to 05/04/2024. Interested candidates may visit the website https://ctet.nic.in."

Earlier the CBSE was scheduled to conclude the online registration cum application process on April 2 at 11.59 pm.

The registration process for the CTET July 2024 session started in the first week of last month i.e. on March 7 and the CBSE provided a three-week long period for the candidates to apply for the eligibility test which is a mandatory qualification for seeking opportunity in government-run schools from Class 1 to 8.

CBSE CTET July 2024: Examination Date

As per the CTET July 2024 notification the examination will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2024 in two shifts. The first shift will start from 9.30 am to 12.00 noon and the second shift will start at 2.00 pm and end at 4.30 pm.

The CBSE will administer the test in 136 cities and in twenty languages.

The CBSE has asked candidates to check the information bulletin to know about the examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates before applying for the test.

CBSE CTET July 2024: Important Dates

CTET July 2024 Registration Start Date: March 7, 2024

CTET July 2024 Registration Last Date: April 5, 2024 (11.59 pm)

CTET July 2024 Admit Card Release Date: To be announced

CTET July 2024 Exam Date: July 7, 2024

CBSE CTET July 2024: Examination Pattern

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test examination consists of two papers for Primary and Secondary classes of teaching:

Paper-I: Designed for candidates seeking to teach classes 1 to 5 (Primary Stage). It assesses knowledge in Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I (chosen from Hindi, English, Sanskrit, or other languages), Language II (another chosen language), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.

Paper - II: Aims to evaluate candidates aspiring to teach classes 6 to 8 (Secondary Stage). This paper covers subjects like Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I (chosen from Hindi, English, Sanskrit, or other languages), Mathematics, and two chosen elective subjects from a list including Science, Social Science (including History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics), and optional languages.

CTET July 2024 exam: How to apply

Go to ctet.nic.in.

Scroll down till you find the candidate activity board

Open the apply for CTET July 2024 link.

Register by entering the requested information. Once done, your login credentials will be generated. Use it to log in to your account.

Fill out the application form.

Upload photo, signature and other required documents.

Make payment of the examination fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

For future uses, save the confirmation page, the scanned image of your signature and the photograph used.

The last CETE exam (18th edition) was conducted on January 21 at 3,418 test centres in 135 cities across the country. The CBSE said 26,93,526 candidates were registered for both papers of the CTET January exam, and around 84% attendance was recorded.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!