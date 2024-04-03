CTET July 2024: CBSE extends registration date, apply at ctet.nic.in. Check new dates, other details here
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday extended the last date to register online for the July edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET July 2024) by three days i.e. April 5. Aspiring candidates who want to apply for the teacher’s eligibility test can now submit their forms up to April 5 at 11.59 pm on the official website ctet.nic.in.