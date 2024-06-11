CTET July 2024: CBSE likely to release exam city slip soon at ctet.nic.in. Check exam pattern, marking scheme here

CTET July 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the exam city allotment slip for the July edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2024) at the official website - ctet.nic.in very soon. The CTET admit card 2024 will be released two days before the exam scheduled to be held on July 7, 2024.
All the aspiring candidates who have applied for the teacher eligibility test July 2024 edition can download their exam city allotment slip once it is made available on the official website of CTET. Candidates can access the official portal using their login credentials, such as registration number and date of birth (DOB) to download the same.
The Central Teacher Eligibility Test examination consists of two papers for Primary and Secondary classes of teaching:
Paper-I: Designed for candidates seeking to teach classes 1 to 5 (Primary Stage). It assesses knowledge in Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I (chosen from Hindi, English, Sanskrit, or other languages), Language II (another chosen language), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.
Paper - II: Aims to evaluate candidates aspiring to teach classes 6 to 8 (Secondary Stage). This paper covers subjects like Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I (chosen from Hindi, English, Sanskrit, or other languages), Mathematics, and two chosen elective subjects from a list including Science, Social Science (including History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics), and optional languages.
Each correct answer in Paper I and Paper II will earn one mark for the candidate. However, there will be no deductions for incorrect answers, means there is no-negative marking policy in CTET exam conducted by the CBSE.
As per the CTET July 2024 notification the examination will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2024 in two shifts. The first shift will start from 9.30 am to 12.00 noon and the second shift will start at 2.00 pm and end at 4.30 pm. The CBSE will administer the test in 136 cities and in twenty languages.
According to the notification, the candidates are supposed to report at the examination centre at 7:30 am for Paper – II and 12:00 pm for Paper– I, i.e. 120 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidate(s) who report(s) at the examination centre after 9:30 am in Paper-II and after 2:00 pm in Paper-I, will not be allowed to appear in the exam.
The last CETE exam (18th edition) was conducted on January 21 at 3,418 test centres in 135 cities nationwide. The CBSE said 26,93,526 candidates were registered for both papers of the CTET January exam, and around 84% attendance was recorded.