CBSE CTET Result 2025 Direct Link: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on 9 January declared the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December Exam 2024, reported Moneycontrol.

All the candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website at cbseresults.nic.in.

The CBSE conducted the CTET December Exam 2024 on December 14 and 15. On 1 January, the CBSE released the provisional answer key.

All the candidates can easily access their results by simply logging in with their roll number on the official portal.

CBSE CTET Result 2025 Direct Link: Here are steps to download Results 1) Open the official CTET website: cbseresults.nic.in

2) Click on the link for 'CTET December 2024 Result' on the homepage.

3) Enter roll number and date of birth.

4) Submit details.

5) The CTET result will be displayed on the screen.

6) Download or print a copy of the result for future reference.

CBSE CTET Result 2025 Direct Link: Where to check CTET Result 2024? The CTET result 2024 will be available on the following official websites of the CBSE CTET results

1) ctet.nic.in

2) cbse.gov.in

3) results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE CTET Result 2025 Direct Link: CTET qualifying marks for applicants in 2024 According to details, the minimum qualifying marks needed for general category applicants is 90, while the minimum qualifying percentage stands at 60.

For SC/ST applicants, the minimum qualifying marks needed is 82 and minimum qualifying percentage stands at 55.

For OBC/PwD applicants, the minimum qualifying marks needed is 82 and minimum qualifying percentage stands at 55.