The University Grants Commission (UGC) after making the announcement that UGC has decided to make Central University Entrance Test (CUET) compulsory for admission in universities which can be given in 13 different languages.

UGC issued notice on March 21 that Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission in UG programs from the academic session 2022-2023 in all UGC-funded Central Universities will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Here is all you need to know about Central University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022:

The National Testing Agency(NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Undergraduate entrance tests for all the Central Universities (CUs) for the academic session 2022-2023. The CUET (UG) - 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.

Online Application Forms for Undergraduate Programmes will open from 02.04.2022, the link for the same will be made available on the official website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.

The application will be open from 2 April to 30 April.

Examination Structure for CUET (UG) - 2022:

CUET (UG) – 2022 will consist of the following 4 Sections:

Section IA – 13 Languages

Section IB – 19 Languages

Section II – 27 Domain-specific Subjects

View Full Image CUET Exam 2022

Section III – General Test

A Candidate can choose a maximum of any 3 languages from Section IA and Section IB taken together (the third language chosen needs to be in lieu of Domain-specific subjects).

Section II offers 27 Subjects, out of which a candidate may choose a maximum of 6 Subjects.

View Full Image CUET 2

Section III comprises General Test.

For choosing Languages (upto 3) from Section IA and IB and a maximum of 6 Subjects from Section II and General Test under Section III, the Candidate must refer to the requirements of his/her intended University.

Level of questions for CUET (UG) -2022:

All questions in various testing areas will be benchmarked at the level of Class XII only. Students

having studied Class XII Board syllabus would be able to do well in CUET (UG) – 2022.

View Full Image CUET Exam 2022

Number of attempts:

If any University permits students of previous years of class XII to take admission in the current year also, such students would also be eligible to appear in CUET (UG) – 2022.

Choice of Languages and Subjects:

Generally the languages/subjects chosen should be the ones that a student has opted in his latest Class XII Board examination. However, if any University permits any flexibility in this regards, the same can be exercised under CUET (UG) -2022 also. Candidates must carefully refer to the eligibility requirements of various Central Universities in this regard. Moreover, if the subject to be studied in the Undergraduate course is not available in the list of 27 Domain Specific Subject being offered, the

Candidate may choose the Subject closest to his choice for e.g. For Biochemistry the candidate may choose Biology.

