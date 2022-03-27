CUET 2022: Application process to open this week, syllabus, other details

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
CUET 2022: A candidate can choose a maximum of any 3 languages from Section IA and Section IB taken together (the third language chosen needs to be in lieu of Domain specific subjects).
The University Grants Commission (UGC) after making the announcement that UGC has decided to make Central University Entrance Test (CUET) compulsory for admission in universities which can be given in 13 different languages.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The University Grants Commission (UGC) after making the announcement that UGC has decided to make Central University Entrance Test (CUET) compulsory for admission in universities which can be given in 13 different languages.
UGC issued notice on March 21 that Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission in UG programs from the academic session 2022-2023 in all UGC-funded Central Universities will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.
UGC issued notice on March 21 that Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission in UG programs from the academic session 2022-2023 in all UGC-funded Central Universities will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.
Here is all you need to know about Central University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022:
The National Testing Agency(NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Undergraduate entrance tests for all the Central Universities (CUs) for the academic session 2022-2023. The CUET (UG) - 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Online Application Forms for Undergraduate Programmes will open from 02.04.2022, the link for the same will be made available on the official website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.
The application will be open from 2 April to 30 April.
Examination Structure for CUET (UG) - 2022:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
CUET (UG) – 2022 will consist of the following 4 Sections:
A Candidate can choose a maximum of any 3 languages from Section IA and Section IB taken together (the third language chosen needs to be in lieu of Domain-specific subjects).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Section II offers 27 Subjects, out of which a candidate may choose a maximum of 6 Subjects.
Click on the image to enlarge
Section III comprises General Test.
For choosing Languages (upto 3) from Section IA and IB and a maximum of 6 Subjects from Section II and General Test under Section III, the Candidate must refer to the requirements of his/her intended University.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Level of questions for CUET (UG) -2022:
All questions in various testing areas will be benchmarked at the level of Class XII only. Students
having studied Class XII Board syllabus would be able to do well in CUET (UG) – 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
Number of attempts:
If any University permits students of previous years of class XII to take admission in the current year also, such students would also be eligible to appear in CUET (UG) – 2022.
Choice of Languages and Subjects:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Generally the languages/subjects chosen should be the ones that a student has opted in his latest Class XII Board examination. However, if any University permits any flexibility in this regards, the same can be exercised under CUET (UG) -2022 also. Candidates must carefully refer to the eligibility requirements of various Central Universities in this regard. Moreover, if the subject to be studied in the Undergraduate course is not available in the list of 27 Domain Specific Subject being offered, the
Candidate may choose the Subject closest to his choice for e.g. For Biochemistry the candidate may choose Biology.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!