CUET 2022 : Registartion process begins at cuet.samarth.ac.in; All you need know

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 has begun. Candidates can go to cuet.samarth.ac.in to submit CUET 2022 application forms. Candidates can apply for the test is May 6, 2022. The CUET is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses at the central universities across the country. CUET is mandatory for admission to UG courses at central universities, private, state, and deemed universities. The entrance examination will be held in 13 languages-Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 has begun. Candidates can go to cuet.samarth.ac.in to submit CUET 2022 application forms. Candidates can apply for the test is May 6, 2022. The CUET is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses at the central universities across the country. CUET is mandatory for admission to UG courses at central universities, private, state, and deemed universities. The entrance examination will be held in 13 languages-Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English.

The University Grant Commission (UGC) directed the Central Universities to use only CUET for admission in Under Graduate (UG) programmes except for some activity-oriented programmes such as performing arts.

The University Grant Commission (UGC) directed the Central Universities to use only CUET for admission in Under Graduate (UG) programmes except for some activity-oriented programmes such as performing arts. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

CUET 2022: How to register {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Visit the offical website cuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on the registration link available on the homepage

Fill out the application form and pay the application fees.

Click on submit

Download the confirmation page and take out the printout As per the official information bulletin, the three-and-a-half-hour computer-based entrance test will only have multiple-choice questions based on the content of class 12 NCERT textbooks. CUET will essentially have three parts. Students will be marked negatively for incorrect answers.

There are three sections in CUET-2022. The first section is divided into two parts and consists of 13 languages in the first part and 20 languages in the second part.

Candidates must appear in at least one language for admission to the Delhi University, out of both these parts combined. The second section of the entrance exam consists of 27 domain-specific topics. The third section is based on general knowledge which will be for admission to BA programmes only. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The CUET 2022 exam is scheduled to take place in the first and second week of July 2022. However, no set date has been announced by the NTA yet. The date will soon be declared on the official CUET website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in -- or NTA website -- nta.ac.in.