CUET 2022 : Registration link not opened yet; Here's when candidates can apply

The Common University entrance Test (CUET)'s application process which was supposed to begin on April 2 has not been opened yet, leaving students to wait anxiously. From this year onwards, students aiming to study undergraduate programmmes in central universities will have to appear in CUET mandatorily. The National Testing Agency will begin the application process for the central universities on its official website--nta.ac.in. Interested students can also apply online at the official website--cuet.samarth.ac.in. The last date to register for CUET is April 30. The CUET, 2022 entrance exam will be conducted in the first week of July. The three-and-a-half-hour computer-based entrance test will be conducted in two shifts.
This time the board's mark will have no role in determining his/her admission to a college or a programme. It will be based only on his/her CUET score. However, universities are open to using Board marks as the minimum eligibility criteria for admission.
