CUET 2022 : Registration link not opened yet; Here's when candidates can apply

CUET entrance examination: The National Testing Agency will begin the application process for the central universities on its official website--nta.ac.in. Interested students can also apply online at the official website--cuet.samarth.ac.in

The Common University entrance Test (CUET)'s application process which was supposed to begin on April 2 has not been opened yet, leaving students to wait anxiously. From this year onwards, students aiming to study undergraduate programmmes in central universities will have to appear in CUET mandatorily. The National Testing Agency will begin the application process for the central universities on its official website--nta.ac.in. Interested students can also apply online at the official website--cuet.samarth.ac.in. The last date to register for CUET is April 30. The CUET, 2022 entrance exam will be conducted in the first week of July. The three-and-a-half-hour computer-based entrance test will be conducted in two shifts.

This time the board's mark will have no role in determining his/her admission to a college or a programme. It will be based only on his/her CUET score. However, universities are open to using Board marks as the minimum eligibility criteria for admission.

The exam will have four parts -- Section IA (13 Languages), Section IB (19 Languages), Section II (27 Domain specific Subjects), and Section III (General Test).

The language options in Section IA are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Section IB is optional, and is for students who want to opt for another language apart from the ones that are a part of Section IA.

Some of the languages on offer are French, Arabic, German, etc, according to the guidelines.

Section II offers 27 Subjects, out of which a candidate may choose a maximum of six subjects. There will be MCQ Based Questions on the NCERT Class XII syllabus.

Section III constitutes the general test. There will be 60 Questions to be attempted out of 75 including MCQ, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability etc.

