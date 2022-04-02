Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

CUET exam 2022: The registration process for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate courses for the academic session 2022-23 starts today, April 2. Students can register themselves by visiting the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). The CUET is likely to be held in July. The application submission process will end on April 30. CUET will provide a single-window opportunity for students to seek admission to any of the Central Universities (CUs) and others across the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CUET 2022 registration process: How to apply

CUET 2022 registration process: How to apply

Visit the official website nta.nic.in

Click on the 'application process' link

Enter your details and submit credentials

CUET admission criteria:

CUET scores have been made mandatory for admission to undergraduate courses at 45 central universities from the 2022-23 academic session. The CUET (UG) - 2022 will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode.

CUET (UG) 2022 exam pattern:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar has aid the questions of the CUET will be purely based on the syllabus of Class 12. The entrance exam will not just be limited to Central Universities but also private ones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CUET exam will have four parts--Section IA (13 Languages), Section IB (19 Languages), Section II (27 Domain-specific Subjects), and Section III (General Test). A candidate can choose a maximum of any three languages from Section IA and Section IB taken together. Section IA, which will be compulsory, will be in 13 languages and candidates can choose the language of their choice.

The language options in Section IA are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Section IB is optional and is for students who want to opt for another language apart from the ones that are a part of Section IA. Some of the languages on offer are French, Arabic, German, etc, according to the guidelines.

Section II offers 27 Subjects, out of which a candidate may choose a maximum of six subjects. There will be MCQ Based Questions on the NCERT Class XII syllabus.

Section III constitutes the general test. There will be 60 Questions to be attempted out of 75 including MCQ, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability etc.

Jawaharlal Nehru University had adopted the CUET in January this year while Jamia Millia Islamia has said it will hold admissions to its eight undergraduate courses based on this entrance.