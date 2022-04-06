CUET 2022 registration process to begin today. How to apply

CUET 2022 registration process to begin today. How to apply1 min read . 10:51 AM IST
- CUET 2022 application process begins on Wednesday, April 6. Candidates interested in applying can register by following the steps mentioned below
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
CUET 2022 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration process for CUET 2022 on April 6, 2022. The registration will go on for a month and the last date to apply for the examination is May 6, 2022. Interested candidates who wish to apply for Common Universities Entrance Test need to apply online for the examination.
CUET 2022 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration process for CUET 2022 on April 6, 2022. The registration will go on for a month and the last date to apply for the examination is May 6, 2022. Interested candidates who wish to apply for Common Universities Entrance Test need to apply online for the examination.
Additionally, the CUET examination will be held in 13 languages including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English. The exam will be divided into three sections: section IA will have 13 languages, section IB will have 19 languages, section II will have 27 domain-specific subjects, and section III will have a general examination. Interested candidates can apply through the official site of CUET on cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Additionally, the CUET examination will be held in 13 languages including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English. The exam will be divided into three sections: section IA will have 13 languages, section IB will have 19 languages, section II will have 27 domain-specific subjects, and section III will have a general examination. Interested candidates can apply through the official site of CUET on cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Here's how to register for CUET 2022:
Candidates can follow these simple steps given below to apply.
Visit the official site of CUET on cuet.samarth.ac.in
The other website for registration is nta.nic.in
Click on CUET 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
Once done click on submit.
Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CUET (UG) 2022 will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) across the country for various Undergraduate Programmes.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!