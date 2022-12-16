CUET 2023: NTA releases exam dates, Check full schedule here

CUET 2023: NTA releases exam dates, Check full schedule here1 min read . 10:57 AM IST
CUET 2023 Exam: The reserve dates for CUET 2023 exam are June 1 to June 7, 2023.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the schedule for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 examination. The CUET 2023 exam would be conducted from May 21 to May 31, 2023, according to the notification.
The CUET is a the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said that CUET is a step in the right direction and any challenge will be resolved at the earliest.
It is now the second-biggest entrance exam in the country, with 14.9 lakh registrations, surpassing the JEE-Main's average registration of nine lakh in 2022. The NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.
The testing agency has also released the schedule for JEE Main 2023, NEET UG 2023 examinations on Thursday, according to which, the registration has begun for JEE Main on December 15. The last date for successful registration fee payment is January 12, 2023.
The engineering entrance examination, Joint Entrance Exam-Main (JEE-Main) 2023 will be held from 24-31 January, except on Republic Day 26 January, for admission to engineering courses for the academic year 2023-24. The second session of JEE-Main 2023 will be held in April 2023.
The NTA will announce the exam city in second week of January 2023, while admit cards can be downloaded in January third week.
The official statement, notification and dates have been made available on the NTA JEE 2023 official websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.nic.in. NTA has opened the registration portal and undergraduate engineering aspirants can now apply online.
