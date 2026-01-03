CUET 2026 registrations go LIVE! Check steps to apply, deadline, other details

CUET 2026 registration - Exam city would be announced later. Here's a detailed guide on how to register for the exam, important dates to keep in mind, other details

Livemint
Updated3 Jan 2026, 08:44 PM IST
CUET 2026 registrations go LIVE- Check steps to apply, deadline, other details
CUET 2026 registrations go LIVE- Check steps to apply, deadline, other details

CUET 2026 registrations are now LIVE! The National Testing Agency (NTA), on Saturday, rolled out registrations for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026.

CUET 2026: Direct link

Candidates can register for the examination by applying on cuet.nta.nic.in. Click here for the direct link

CUET 2026: How to apply – a step-by-step guide

Candidates can apply for CUET 2026 via the following steps:

  1. Visit the official CUET website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click the registration link under the “Candidate Activity” section.

3. Complete the registration process and log in using the credentials generated – such as application form and password.

4. Fill out the application form carefully, ensuring all details are accurate.

5. Upload scanned copies of the required documents as per the given guidelines.

6. Pay the application fee using the available online payment options.

7. Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

CUET 2026: Important dates to keep in mind

According to the notification released by the examinations board, the CUCET 2026 registration window will remain open until January 30, 2026.

Applicants can submit their forms up to 11:50 pm on January 30, while the last date to pay the application fee—via credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI—is January 31, 2026, until 11:50 pm.

EventDetails
Mode of examComputer-Based Test (CBT)
Online application startJanuary 3, 2026
Online application endJanuary 30, 2026 (up to 11:50 pm)
Last date for fee paymentJanuary 31, 2026 (up to 11:50 pm)
Application correction windowFebruary 2 to February 4, 2026 (up to 11:50 pm)
Announcement of exam cityTo be announced later
Admit card releaseTo be announced later
CUET (UG) 2026 exam datesBetween May 11 and May 31, 2026 (tentative)
Answer key & response sheetTo be announced later
Result declarationTo be announced later
Official websitecuet.nta.nic.in

Already registered for CUET 2026? Here's how to fill up online form

In case you have already finished the registration process for CUET 2026, login using your application number and password generated at the time of registration. Once logged in, complete the application form and submit.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsEducationNewsCUET 2026 registrations go LIVE! Check steps to apply, deadline, other details
More