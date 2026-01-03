CUET 2026 registrations go LIVE- Check steps to apply, deadline, other details

CUET 2026 registrations are now LIVE! The National Testing Agency (NTA), on Saturday, rolled out registrations for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026.

CUET 2026: Direct link Candidates can register for the examination by applying on cuet.nta.nic.in. Click here for the direct link

CUET 2026: How to apply – a step-by-step guide Candidates can apply for CUET 2026 via the following steps:

Visit the official CUET website at cuet.nta.nic.in. 2. On the homepage, click the registration link under the “Candidate Activity” section.

3. Complete the registration process and log in using the credentials generated – such as application form and password.

4. Fill out the application form carefully, ensuring all details are accurate.

5. Upload scanned copies of the required documents as per the given guidelines.

6. Pay the application fee using the available online payment options.

7. Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

CUET 2026: Important dates to keep in mind According to the notification released by the examinations board, the CUCET 2026 registration window will remain open until January 30, 2026.

Applicants can submit their forms up to 11:50 pm on January 30, while the last date to pay the application fee—via credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI—is January 31, 2026, until 11:50 pm.

Event Details Mode of exam Computer-Based Test (CBT) Online application start January 3, 2026 Online application end January 30, 2026 (up to 11:50 pm) Last date for fee payment January 31, 2026 (up to 11:50 pm) Application correction window February 2 to February 4, 2026 (up to 11:50 pm) Announcement of exam city To be announced later Admit card release To be announced later CUET (UG) 2026 exam dates Between May 11 and May 31, 2026 (tentative) Answer key & response sheet To be announced later Result declaration To be announced later Official website cuet.nta.nic.in