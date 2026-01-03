CUET 2026 registrations go LIVE- Check steps to apply, deadline, other details

CUET 2026 registrations are now LIVE! The National Testing Agency (NTA), on Saturday, rolled out registrations for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026.
Candidates can register for the examination by applying on cuet.nta.nic.in. Click here for the direct link
Candidates can apply for CUET 2026 via the following steps:
2. On the homepage, click the registration link under the “Candidate Activity” section.
3. Complete the registration process and log in using the credentials generated – such as application form and password.
4. Fill out the application form carefully, ensuring all details are accurate.
5. Upload scanned copies of the required documents as per the given guidelines.
6. Pay the application fee using the available online payment options.
7. Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
According to the notification released by the examinations board, the CUCET 2026 registration window will remain open until January 30, 2026.
Applicants can submit their forms up to 11:50 pm on January 30, while the last date to pay the application fee—via credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI—is January 31, 2026, until 11:50 pm.
|Event
|Details
|Mode of exam
|Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|Online application start
|January 3, 2026
|Online application end
|January 30, 2026 (up to 11:50 pm)
|Last date for fee payment
|January 31, 2026 (up to 11:50 pm)
|Application correction window
|February 2 to February 4, 2026 (up to 11:50 pm)
|Announcement of exam city
|To be announced later
|Admit card release
|To be announced later
|CUET (UG) 2026 exam dates
|Between May 11 and May 31, 2026 (tentative)
|Answer key & response sheet
|To be announced later
|Result declaration
|To be announced later
|Official website
|cuet.nta.nic.in
In case you have already finished the registration process for CUET 2026, login using your application number and password generated at the time of registration. Once logged in, complete the application form and submit.