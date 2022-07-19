CUET: NTA asks candidates to go to centres mentioned on admit cards2 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 06:18 AM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday issued an advisory for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) candidates suggesting them to go to the centres mentioned on their admit cards.The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 for UG Admissions will be conducted in two phases between July 15 and August 4. With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET is now the second largest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main's average registration of nine lakh.