The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday issued an advisory for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) candidates suggesting them to go to the centres mentioned on their admit cards.The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 for UG Admissions will be conducted in two phases between July 15 and August 4. With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET is now the second largest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main's average registration of nine lakh.

The advisory is for candidates appearing for the crucial exam on Tuesday.

"Several queries have been received from candidates regarding change of centers for their examination scheduled on 19 July 2022 Candidates are hereby informed that they should go to the center mentioned on their Admit Card downloaded from the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in," the notice read.

A senior NTA official said an automated message was sent to all candidates on Monday asking them to check their admit cards a day before the exam.

“The candidates are advised to check their admit cards in case a day before the exam to avoid any inconvenience on the exam day," the official said.

The debut edition of the CUET-UG kicked off on Friday. It is being conducted till August 20. The CUET exam is being conducted in two phases -- phase 1 in July and phase 2 in August. Candidates who have opted for physics, chemistry or biology have been assigned phase 2 of the CUET exam, given that NEET (UG) 2022 was held on July 17.

On the first day, many students missed the exams due to the last-minute change in the exam centre venue which hobbled the smooth conduct of the CUET for admission to undergraduate courses.

s many as 53,670 candidates attended the second day of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 for UG Admissions, said the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Saturday.

Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC said, "The examination was held in 247 centres across the country where the number of candidates allotted in the first slot were 35,836 out of which 27,642 attended. The attendance in slot 1 was 77 per cent. In the second slot 26,028 candidates attended out of a total of 36,109. The overall percentage of attendance in the second slot was 74 per cent."

He further added that a total of 10 subjects were held in slot 1 and 10 again in slot 2.

For the conduct of the examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) opened a control room supported by two National Coordinators, 18 Regional Coordinators, 161 City Coordinators and 251 Observers.

Live CCTV surveillance was part of all examination centres undertaken to curb malpractices in the examinations. The NTA is also made arrangements for live viewing at remote locations and recording through CCTVs systems of all examination centres at Control Room situated in the NTA. A total of 5,000 cameras per shift were installed.