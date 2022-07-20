CUET PG 2022 application correction window open: Here's how you can make changes1 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 06:44 PM IST
Candidates who have submitted their applications will be able to edit it till 22 July at cuet.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admissions (CUET PG) 2022.