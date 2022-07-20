The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admissions (CUET PG) 2022.

Candidates who have submitted their applications will be able to edit it till 22 July at cuet.nta.nic.in.

“Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 11:50 pm on 22 July, 2022," read an official notice.

“Carefully check eligibility of the courses offered by the universities where the applicant is desirous of taking admission. It will be the sole responsibility of the applicant to check the course, eligibility and university offering the course," it added.

How to edit your application:

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

Go to Candidate Activity and click on ‘Correction Window for CUET(PG)-2022’.

Enter your log in details.

You will be able to see your application. Go to the edit option and make changes.

Pay the fees.

Submit the revised application and take a printout for future reference.

Here's a direct link to edit your application.

Please note that the University of Hyderabad has withdrawn the course M.Sc. Ocean and Atmospheric Science (PGQP34). Students who have already applied for it are required to make the necessary changes.

Further, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has withdrawn the course Development and Labour Studies from (PGQP20) and placed it under a new paper code (PGQP79).

The NTA will conduct the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 42 Central and participating universities for the academic session 2022-2023.