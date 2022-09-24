CUET PG 2022: How to check result on cuet.nta.nic.in

Candidates can check their results with the login credentials on NTA CUET site.
The CUET-PG exam was conducted between September 1 and 11 in two shifts--Morning (10 am to 12 pm) and afternoon (3 pm to 5 pm).
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CUET PG 2022 result in due course of time on its official website---cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check their results with the login credentials on NTA CUET site.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CUET PG 2022 result in due course of time on its official website---cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check their results with the login credentials on NTA CUET site.
The CUET-PG exam was conducted between September 1 and 11 in two shifts--Morning (10 am to 12 pm) and afternoon (3 pm to 5 pm). The provisional answer key was released on September 16 to 18, 2022, while September 18 was the last date to raise objections.
The CUET-PG exam was conducted between September 1 and 11 in two shifts--Morning (10 am to 12 pm) and afternoon (3 pm to 5 pm). The provisional answer key was released on September 16 to 18, 2022, while September 18 was the last date to raise objections.
The exam was of total of 100 questions divided into two parts--A and B. The questions were based on language comprehension, verbal ability, general knowledge and awareness, computer basics, and logical reasoning. Part A had 25 questions and Part B had 75 questions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The exam was of total of 100 questions divided into two parts--A and B. The questions were based on language comprehension, verbal ability, general knowledge and awareness, computer basics, and logical reasoning. Part A had 25 questions and Part B had 75 questions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
CUET PG 2022: Steps to check result
Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET NTA---cuet.nta.nic.in.
CUET PG 2022: Steps to check result
Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET NTA---cuet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on CUET PG Result 2022 link.
Step 2: On the home page, click on CUET PG Result 2022 link.
Step 3: Enter the login credentials and submit.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Step 3: Enter the login credentials and submit.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.
The National Testing Agency will also release the final answer key along with the results. Candidates can check the results and final answer key on the official website given above. For more related details, candidates who appeared for the examination can check the official website of NTA CUET.
The National Testing Agency will also release the final answer key along with the results. Candidates can check the results and final answer key on the official website given above. For more related details, candidates who appeared for the examination can check the official website of NTA CUET.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) had announced the common entrance test for admission to postgraduate programmes in 42 central universities. Unlike CUET-UG, the universities are not bound to adopt the CUET-PG for postgraduate admissions. Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia will not be adopting CUET PG this year.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) had announced the common entrance test for admission to postgraduate programmes in 42 central universities. Unlike CUET-UG, the universities are not bound to adopt the CUET-PG for postgraduate admissions. Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia will not be adopting CUET PG this year.