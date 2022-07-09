Candidates who want to apply for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 need to register by 10 July till 5 pm . The candidates require to fill and submit the CUET PG application form 2022 through the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

Earlier, NTA had decided to extend the last date of submission of Online Application Form for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG)-2022].

The Extended/Revised last date of submission of Online Application Forms and making corrections (including Centre Cities of Examination etc.) in the particular of the Online Application Form.

Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 11:50 pm on 14 July, 2022. Common University Entrance Test (CUET) (PG) is being conducted for admission into PG programmes in Central and participating Universities for academic session 2022-23. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country.

The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the above mentioned correction policy.

The CUET (PG) 2022 will be conducted in CBT mode in 2 shifts for admissions in the next academic session.

How to apply, check here:

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on “Registration for CUET(PG)-2022"

Register and login

Key in the details, and pay the fee

Submit and save for future purposes