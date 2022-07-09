CUET PG 2022: Last day for registration ends tomorrow, how to register1 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2022, 05:14 PM IST
- The CUET (PG) 2022 will be conducted in CBT mode in 2 shifts for admissions in the next academic session
Candidates who want to apply for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 need to register by 10 July till 5 pm . The candidates require to fill and submit the CUET PG application form 2022 through the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.