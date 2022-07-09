CUET PG 2022: Last day for registration ends tomorrow, how to register

Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 11:50 pm on 14 July, 2022. Common University Entrance Test (CUET) (PG) is being conducted for admission into PG programmes in Central and participating Universities for academic session 2022-23. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country.