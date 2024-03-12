CUET PG 2024 Admit Card: Hall tickets released for March 14-15 exams. Download link at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in
CUET PG 2024 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate or CUET PG 2024 scheduled for March 14 and 15. Aspirants can download the CUET PG 2024 Admit Card from the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in using the application number and date of birth.