CUET PG 2024 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate or CUET PG 2024 scheduled for March 14 and 15. Aspirants can download the CUET PG 2024 Admit Card from the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in using the application number and date of birth.

“Admit Card of candidates appearing for the examination scheduled to be held on 14 th & 15th March 2024, are hosted on https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Admit Card for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on later dates beyond 14 th & 15 th March 2024 will also be updated and released subsequently," the NTA notice reads.

Also Read | Haryana CM News Live Updates: Nayab Singh takes oath as the new Chief Minister The CUET PG entrance exam started on March 11, 2024 and the admit cards for examinations up to March 13 were issued earlier. The entrance test will continue till March 28 and hall tickets for the remaining days will be released in due course.

A total of 4,62,589 unique candidates have registered for the examination. For any help related to CUET PG, candidates can call the NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000. Aspirants can also write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

Also Read | Goa-based FLY91 takes off for Lakshadweep on inaugural flight CUET PG 2024 admit cards: Login credentials required Application number

Date of Birth CUET PG 2024 admit card: Where to check for download? The CUET PG 2024 admit card will be available for download at the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Aspirants can download the admit card once the NTA releases it by using the application number and date of birth.

Also Read | I-T notice to Congress: Delhi HC reserves its order on plea seeking stay CUET PG 2024 admit cards: How to download Go to the official website of CUET 2024 at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on the "CUET PG admit card 2024" link

Select the option "Through application number and password."

Provide your login credentials: application number and password in respective fields

Click on the "Sign In" button.

The CUET PG 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket.

Keep a hard copy for future reference CUET PG 2024 Admit Card: In case of discrepancy If there are any inconsistencies or discrepancies found in the CUET 2024 PG admit card, the candidate is required to reach out to NTA for resolution. To address such issues, candidates can utilise the helpline number (011 4075 9000) or write to (cuet-pg@nta.ac.in) provided by NTA, available for contact between 10 am and 5 pm. NTA will take appropriate measures to address the matter and may consider allowing the candidate to participate in the CUET PG exam using the PG admit card download 2024.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG - 2024) has been introduced for admission into various PG Programmes in Central and State Universities/ Institutions and participating Deemed/ Private Universities/ Institutions for academic session 2024-25. The CUET will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas and help establish better connections with the Universities. A single examination will enable the Candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admissions process to various participating Universities/ Institutions.

