CUET PG 2024 Admit Card: NTA to release hall tickets soon. Download link at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards or hall tickets for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate or CUET PG 2024 on Thursday i.e. March 7, 2024. Aspirants can download CUET PG 2024 Admit Card from the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in
CUET PG 2024 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards or hall tickets for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate or CUET PG 2024 on Thursday i.e. March 7, 2024. Aspirants can download CUET PG 2024 Admit Card from the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in using the application number and date of birth. Aspirants are advised to keep track of the official website and stay updated on any further announcements regarding the admit card.