CUET PG 2024 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards or hall tickets for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate or CUET PG 2024 on Thursday i.e. March 7, 2024. Aspirants can download CUET PG 2024 Admit Card from the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in using the application number and date of birth. Aspirants are advised to keep track of the official website and stay updated on any further announcements regarding the admit card.

On March 6, the National Testing Agency released the CUET PG 2024 city information slips of the examination. However, the admit card will provide all other exam-related information including exam centre addresses, paper timing, reporting time and roll numbers etc.

The entrance examination will be held from March 11 to 28 in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode for 157 subjects. A total of 4,62,589 unique candidates have registered for the examination. For any help related to CUET PG, candidates can call the NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000. Aspirants can also write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

CUET PG 2024 admit cards: Login credentials required Application number

Date of Birth CUET PG 2024 admit card: Where to check for download? The CUET PG 2024 admit card will be available for download at the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Aspirants can download the admit card once the NTA releases it by using the application number and date of birth.

CUET PG 2024 admit cards: How to download Go to the official website of CUET 2024 at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on the "CUET PG admit card 2024" link

Select the option "Through application number and password."

Provide your login credentials: application number and password in respective fields

Click on the "Sign In" button.

The CUET PG 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket.

Keep a hard copy for future reference CUET PG 2024 Admit Card: In case of discrepancy If there are any inconsistencies or discrepancies found in the CUET 2024 PG admit card, the candidate is required to reach out to NTA for resolution. To address such issues, candidates can utilise the helpline number (011 4075 9000) or write to (cuet-pg@nta.ac.in) provided by NTA, available for contact between 10 am and 5 pm. NTA will take appropriate measures to address the matter and may consider allowing the candidate to participate in the CUET PG exam using the PG admit card download 2024.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG - 2024) has been introduced for admission into various PG Programmes in Central and State Universities/ Institutions and participating Deemed/ Private Universities/ Institutions for academic session 2024-25. The CUET will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas and help establish better connections with the Universities. A single examination will enable the Candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admissions process to various participating Universities/ Institutions.

