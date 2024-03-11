The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the CUET PG exam from March 11 to March 28, 2024.
Moreover, this online test will run for 1 hour and 45 minutes, split into three shifts: 9 am to 10:45 am, 12:45 pm to 2:30 pm, and 4:30 pm to 6:15 pm.
Alongside, the agency has issued exam day guidelines and instructions through an official information bulletin, which candidates are strongly advised to meticulously review.
Here are the key items candidates must bring to the exam venue:
Admit card: Printed from the NTA/Samarth website, containing a self-declaration.
Passport-size photograph: Identical to the one uploaded during the application process, for affixing onto the Attendance Sheet.
Original authorized photo ID: Such as a University/College Identity Card, PAN card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, Aadhaar Card, Ration Card with photograph, or Bank Passbook with Photograph.
PwBD certificate: For candidates with disabilities, if applicable.
Additionally:
Admittance to the examination hall is only permitted with the admit card downloaded from the NTA website.
Test center staff are authorized to verify candidates' identities, and cooperation is expected.
Candidates must sit in their assigned seats; shifting seats may lead to cancellation of candidature.
If the question paper subject differs from the one listed on the admit card, candidates should immediately notify the invigilator.
Aspiring candidates for CUET PG 2024 can obtain their advance city intimation slip from the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!