The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the CUET PG exam from March 11 to March 28, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, this online test will run for 1 hour and 45 minutes, split into three shifts: 9 am to 10:45 am, 12:45 pm to 2:30 pm, and 4:30 pm to 6:15 pm.

Alongside, the agency has issued exam day guidelines and instructions through an official information bulletin, which candidates are strongly advised to meticulously review. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the key items candidates must bring to the exam venue: Admit card: Printed from the NTA/Samarth website, containing a self-declaration.

Passport-size photograph: Identical to the one uploaded during the application process, for affixing onto the Attendance Sheet.

Original authorized photo ID: Such as a University/College Identity Card, PAN card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, Aadhaar Card, Ration Card with photograph, or Bank Passbook with Photograph. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PwBD certificate: For candidates with disabilities, if applicable.

Additionally:

Admittance to the examination hall is only permitted with the admit card downloaded from the NTA website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Test center staff are authorized to verify candidates' identities, and cooperation is expected.

Candidates must sit in their assigned seats; shifting seats may lead to cancellation of candidature.

If the question paper subject differs from the one listed on the admit card, candidates should immediately notify the invigilator. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aspiring candidates for CUET PG 2024 can obtain their advance city intimation slip from the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

