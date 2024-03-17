Active Stocks
CUET PG 2024: Carry THESE last-minute things to your exam center. Details here

Edited By Alka Jain

NTA has started CUET PG exam on March 11, which will conclude on March 28, 2024. Students will appear for various entrance exams including M.Ed and MA Education today.

Students arrive to appear for the CUET PG 2024 exam.
Students arrive to appear for the CUET PG 2024 exam. (HT)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started conducting the CUET PG exam on March 11. The Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Programmes graduation will conclude on March 28, 2024. Students will appear for M.Ed, Criminology, Physical Education, MA Education, and Food Engineering and Technology entrance exams today, Sunday, March 17. 

The CUET PG entrance exam is being conducted in three shifts - from 9 am to 10:45 am, from 12:45 pm to 2:30 pm, and from 4:30 pm to 6:15 pm. Exam day guidelines and instructions have been released by NTA through an official information bulletin to make sure students are ready for the test.

Here are some last-minute things candidates must bring to the exam venue, 

1) Carry your admit card downloaded from the NTA/Samarth website, containing a self-declaration.

2) Passport-size photograph, identical to the one uploaded during the application process, for affixing onto the Attendance Sheet.

3) Original authorized photo ID such as University/College Identity Card, PAN card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, Aadhaar Card, Ration Card with photograph, or Bank Passbook with Photograph.

4) PwBD certificate for candidates with disabilities, if applicable.

Entry to the centre will be restricted 30 minutes before the beginning of the exam as the gates to the centre will be closed. Candidates must adhere to the time, guidelines and instructions issued by the NTA, on the date of examination.

These exams are pre-requisite to take admission to Central and State Universities and other institutions providing a single window opportunity to aspiring candidates.

This year, a total of 189 universities participated in CUET PG which offers students with a single-window opportunity who seek admission to various postgraduate programmes.

These three comprise a total of 44 shifts and each shift will be of 105 minutes duration. The entrance exam will be conducted for 157 subjects mode throughout India and in 24 cities outside India.

Published: 17 Mar 2024, 07:51 AM IST
