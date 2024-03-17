CUET PG 2024: Carry THESE last-minute things to your exam center. Details here
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started conducting the CUET PG exam on March 11. The Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Programmes graduation will conclude on March 28, 2024. Students will appear for M.Ed, Criminology, Physical Education, MA Education, and Food Engineering and Technology entrance exams today, Sunday, March 17.