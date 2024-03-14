CUET PG 2024: The Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Programmes graduation is being conducted by the National Testing Agency. These exams are pre-requisite to take admission to Central and State Universities and other institutions providing a single window opportunity to the aspiring candidates.

The CUET PG entrance exam will be conducted in three shifts - from 9 am to 10:45 am, from 12:45 pm to 2:30 pm, and from 4:30 pm to 6:15 pm.

This year, a total of 189 universities participated in CUET PG that offers students with a single window opportunity who seek admission to various postgraduate programmes.

March 15, 2024

Shiksha Shastri B.Ed.

Art and Aesthetics

Botany

B.Ed.

Chemistry

March 16, 2024

Sports - Physiology

Sanskrit

Applied Geography

Library & Information Science

Malayalam

Animal Science (Poultry)

Food Science and Technology

March 17, 2024

M.Ed.

Criminology

Physical Education

MA Education

Food Engineering and Technology

March 18, 2024

Theatre

Telugu

Yoga

Indian Knowledge System

March 19, 2024

German

Environmental Sciences/Studies

Commerce

Mechanical Engineering

Soil Science - Soil & Water Conservation

Hispanic

Marathi

Computer Science

March 20, 2024

Jyotish - Falit (BHU)

Vedanta

Political Science

Rabindra Sangit

Textile Engineering

Agama

Rigveda

Vyakarana & Sabdabodha Systems

L.L.M.

Pottery & Ceramics

Music- Percussion

Assamese

Bhutia

Gujarati

Kannada

Kashmiri

Khasi

Korean

Lepcha

Limbu

Odia

Prakrit

Urdu Journalism

Indo-Tibetan

Santali

Italian

Horticulture

Material Science

MPT/Master in Respiratory Theory (MRT)

Psychology

Water Engineering and Management

Geophysics

March 21, 2024

Hindi

Medical Laboratory Technology

Russian

Dairy Technology

Mathematics

Ancient Indian History

French

Chemical Thermal & Polymer Engineering

Agricultural Science

March 22, 2024

Healthcare & Hospital Management

Dance

Linguistics

Urdu

Atmospheric Science

B.Ed. Humanities and Social Sciences

Life Science

Baudha Darshan / Buddhist Studies

Statistics

March 23, 2024

Home Science-Food & Nutrition

Philosophy

Nano Science/Nano Technology

March 27, 2024

Hindu Studies

Data Science

B.Ed. Science

Painting

Bengali

Tamil

B.Ed. Mathematics

Public Health

Fine Arts

March 28, 2024

B.Ed. Languages

Forensic Science.

Social Work

Nanoscience/Integrative Biosciences

Agri-Business Management etc.

Anthropology

The entrance exam will be held in three shifts in online mode from 9 am to 10:45 am, from 12:45 pm to 2:30 pm, and from 4:30 pm to 6:15 pm. These three comprise a total of 44 shifts and each shift will be of 105 minutes duration. The entrance exam will be conducted for 157 subjects mode throughout India and in 24 cities outside India.

As per the official notification applicants who wish to give the exam should reach the exam centre 2 hours before the commencement of the entrance exam. Entry to the centre will be restricted 30 minutes before the beginning of the exam as the gates to the centre will be closed. Candidates must adhere to the time, guidelines and instructions issued by the NTA, on the date of examination.

Students must report to the exam centre as per schedule and carry with them a hard copy of their CUET PG Admit Card 2024 and a valid photo ID proof. Only basic stationery items such as blue or black pens will be permitted in the exam hall.

Items that are prohibited inside the exam hall include mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, smart watches, electronic watches and other kind of similar electronic devices.

This year 4,62,589 candidates registered for the exam. The admit card will be issued by the testing authority about seven days before the date of the exam on the official website at https://nta.ac.in and https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Here is the exam schedule for March 15

