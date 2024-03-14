CUET PG 2024 datesheet: Exam schedule for March 15 and later; Check details about time, centre, admit card here
CUET PG 2024: The CUET PG entrance exam will be conducted in three shifts - from 9 am to 10:45 am, from 12:45 pm to 2:30 pm, and from 4:30 pm to 6:15 pm.
CUET PG 2024: The Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Programmes graduation is being conducted by the National Testing Agency. These exams are pre-requisite to take admission to Central and State Universities and other institutions providing a single window opportunity to the aspiring candidates.