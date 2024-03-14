CUET PG 2024: The Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Programmes graduation is being conducted by the National Testing Agency. These exams are pre-requisite to take admission to Central and State Universities and other institutions providing a single window opportunity to the aspiring candidates.
The CUET PG entrance exam will be conducted in three shifts - from 9 am to 10:45 am, from 12:45 pm to 2:30 pm, and from 4:30 pm to 6:15 pm.
This year, a total of 189 universities participated in CUET PG that offers students with a single window opportunity who seek admission to various postgraduate programmes.
March 15, 2024
Shiksha Shastri B.Ed.
Art and Aesthetics
Botany
B.Ed.
Chemistry
March 16, 2024
Sports - Physiology
Sanskrit
Applied Geography
Library & Information Science
Malayalam
Animal Science (Poultry)
Food Science and Technology
March 17, 2024
M.Ed.
Criminology
Physical Education
MA Education
Food Engineering and Technology
March 18, 2024
Theatre
Telugu
Yoga
Indian Knowledge System
March 19, 2024
German
Environmental Sciences/Studies
Commerce
Mechanical Engineering
Soil Science - Soil & Water Conservation
Hispanic
Marathi
Computer Science
March 20, 2024
Jyotish - Falit (BHU)
Political Science
Rabindra Sangit
Textile Engineering
Agama
Rigveda
Vyakarana & Sabdabodha Systems
L.L.M.
Pottery & Ceramics
Music- Percussion
Assamese
Bhutia
Gujarati
Kannada
Kashmiri
Khasi
Korean
Lepcha
Limbu
Odia
Prakrit
Urdu Journalism
Indo-Tibetan
Santali
Italian
Horticulture
Material Science
MPT/Master in Respiratory Theory (MRT)
Psychology
Water Engineering and Management
Geophysics
March 21, 2024
Hindi
Medical Laboratory Technology
Russian
Dairy Technology
Mathematics
Ancient Indian History
French
Chemical Thermal & Polymer Engineering
Agricultural Science
March 22, 2024
Healthcare & Hospital Management
Dance
Linguistics
Urdu
Atmospheric Science
B.Ed. Humanities and Social Sciences
Life Science
Baudha Darshan / Buddhist Studies
Statistics
March 23, 2024
Home Science-Food & Nutrition
Philosophy
Nano Science/Nano Technology
March 27, 2024
Hindu Studies
Data Science
B.Ed. Science
Painting
Bengali
Tamil
B.Ed. Mathematics
Public Health
Fine Arts
March 28, 2024
B.Ed. Languages
Forensic Science.
Social Work
Nanoscience/Integrative Biosciences
Agri-Business Management etc.
Anthropology
The entrance exam will be held in three shifts in online mode from 9 am to 10:45 am, from 12:45 pm to 2:30 pm, and from 4:30 pm to 6:15 pm. These three comprise a total of 44 shifts and each shift will be of 105 minutes duration. The entrance exam will be conducted for 157 subjects mode throughout India and in 24 cities outside India.
As per the official notification applicants who wish to give the exam should reach the exam centre 2 hours before the commencement of the entrance exam. Entry to the centre will be restricted 30 minutes before the beginning of the exam as the gates to the centre will be closed. Candidates must adhere to the time, guidelines and instructions issued by the NTA, on the date of examination.
Students must report to the exam centre as per schedule and carry with them a hard copy of their CUET PG Admit Card 2024 and a valid photo ID proof. Only basic stationery items such as blue or black pens will be permitted in the exam hall.
Items that are prohibited inside the exam hall include mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, smart watches, electronic watches and other kind of similar electronic devices.
This year 4,62,589 candidates registered for the exam. The admit card will be issued by the testing authority about seven days before the date of the exam on the official website at https://nta.ac.in and https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Here is the exam schedule for March 15
