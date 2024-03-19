NTA will conduct CUET PG 2024 entrance exam on March 19. Admit cards available on NTA CUET website. Exam scheduled from March 11 to March 28 in three shifts.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the CUET PG 2024 entrance exam on March 19. Candidates scheduled for this examination can obtain their admit cards via the official website of NTA CUET at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET PG 2024 is scheduled to run from March 11 to March 28, 2024. The exam is divided into three shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 10.45 am, the second shift from 12.45 pm to 2.30 pm, and the third shift from 4.30 pm to 6.15 pm.

In total, the CUET (PG) – 2024 exam will cover 157 subjects and accommodate 4,62,589 registered candidates who will undertake 7,68,389 tests. Candidates were given the option to select a maximum of four test papers/subjects.

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CUET PG.

Do's: Review Key Concepts: Focus on reviewing key concepts and topics rather than trying to learn new material. This can help reinforce your understanding and boost your confidence.

Practice Relaxation Techniques: Practice deep breathing, meditation, or progressive muscle relaxation to calm your mind and reduce anxiety.

Stay Hydrated and Eat Well: Drink plenty of water and eat nutritious meals to fuel your body and brain. Avoid heavy or unhealthy foods that can cause lethargy or digestive discomfort.

Arrive Early: Plan to arrive at the exam center early to avoid rushing and minimize stress. Familiarize yourself with the location and procedures beforehand.

Don'ts: Cramming: Avoid cramming new information at the last minute. It can increase stress and confusion. Trust in the preparation you've done so far.

Comparing Yourself to Others: Avoid comparing yourself to other test-takers. Everyone has their own strengths and weaknesses. Focus on doing your best, rather than worrying about others.

Engaging in Negative Self-Talk: Avoid negative self-talk or self-doubt. Instead, replace negative thoughts with positive affirmations and reminders of your capabilities.

Panicking: If you feel overwhelmed, take a few deep breaths and remind yourself to stay calm. Panicking can impair your ability to think clearly and perform your best.

