CUET PG 2024: NTA likely to release exam city slip today. Check direct link here
The National Testing Agency is expected to release the exam city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate (CUET PG) 2024 exam today, March 4, on its official website — pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. The entrance exams will begin on March 11 and will wrap up by March 28.