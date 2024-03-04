CUET PG 2024: NTA likely to release exam city slip today. Check direct link here

The National Testing Agency will release the exam city intimation slip for the CUET PG 2024 exam on March 4 on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency is expected to release the exam city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate (CUET PG) 2024 exam today, March 4, on its official website — pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. The entrance exams will begin on March 11 and will wrap up by March 28.

“National Testing Agency will be conducting Common University Entrance Test CUET (PG) – 2024 from 11 March 2024 to 28 March 2024 in CBT (Computer Based Mode) throughout India and in 24 cities outside India," the NTA notice read.

These exams will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode throughout India and in 24 cities outside India. Ministry of Education and UGC have mandated NTA to conduct CUET 2024 for admission into postgraduate programs in Central and State Universities and other Institutions.

This entrance exam will take place in 44 shifts with each shift spanning 105 minutes. Over 4 lakh candidates have registered for the exam that will be conducted for 157 subjects. These candidates will appear for a total of 7,68,389 tests as the applicants are required to choose a maximum of 4 subjects.

Admit Cards for the examination will be made available at the official website, https://nta.ac.in and https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in about seven days before the date of the examination.

The notification further stated, "For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination. "

On February 27, NTA launched the portal for online registration forms for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2024. Candidates can apply for the CUET UG 2024 examination at the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

