CUET PG 2025 question paper

The question paper for CUET (PG) 2025 will be available in both English and Hindi, except for certain subjects according to the official schedule.

The language papers, which are 41 in number, will be conducted according to their respective language formats. Meanwhile, M.Tech. and Higher Sciences papers will be held exclusively in English.

Acharya papers will be available in Sanskrit, except for the Indian Knowledge System and Baurdha Darshana papers, which will be offered in Hindi, Sanskrit, and English, stated NTA's latest release.

The registration for CUET (PG) 2025, was active from January 2 to February 8, 2025. A correction window had also been provided from February 10 to 12, 2025, allowing candidates to make any necessary changes.

CUET PG 2025: How to download exam schedule

Candidates can follow these steps to download the CUET PG 2025 exam schedule:

  1. Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

2. Click on the CUET PG 2025 exam schedule link available on the homepage.

3. A new PDF file will open, displaying the exam dates.

4. Candidates can download the PDF and keep a hard copy for future reference.

First Published:27 Feb 2025, 07:36 PM IST
