CUET PG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the date sheet for the Common University Entrance Test (Postgraduate), CUET PG 2025 exam. The examination will be held in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format from March 13 to April 1, 2025, across 43 shifts, with each shift lasting 90 minutes.

A total of 4,12,024 candidates have registered for the exam, which would be held for 157 subjects.

CUET PG 2025 : Link to check exam schedule The National Testing Agency has released the notification and exam schedule for CUET PG 2025 exam at nta.ac.in

CUET PG 2025 exam schedule The NTA has scheduled the CUET PG 2025 exam for Mathematics, Botany, Statistics, Theatre, among other subjects, on March 13.

Candidates appearing for the CUET PG 2025 exam can check the schedule below:

CUET PG 2025 question paper The question paper for CUET (PG) 2025 will be available in both English and Hindi, except for certain subjects according to the official schedule.

The language papers, which are 41 in number, will be conducted according to their respective language formats. Meanwhile, M.Tech. and Higher Sciences papers will be held exclusively in English.

Acharya papers will be available in Sanskrit, except for the Indian Knowledge System and Baurdha Darshana papers, which will be offered in Hindi, Sanskrit, and English, stated NTA's latest release.

The registration for CUET (PG) 2025, was active from January 2 to February 8, 2025. A correction window had also been provided from February 10 to 12, 2025, allowing candidates to make any necessary changes.

CUET PG 2025: How to download exam schedule Candidates can follow these steps to download the CUET PG 2025 exam schedule:

Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. 2. Click on the CUET PG 2025 exam schedule link available on the homepage.

3. A new PDF file will open, displaying the exam dates.

4. Candidates can download the PDF and keep a hard copy for future reference.

